Thanks to a citizen discovery, two large fossils have been unearthed in Colorado's Royal Gorge Region.
According to the Royal Gorge Regional Museum and History Center, the tibia and fibula of an unidentified "longneck sauropod" dinosaur have been excavated after a citizen stumbled onto them and reported the find to the Bureau of Land Management.
The specific spot where the fossil was found is being kept secret, but a spokesperson noted it was "found in the Royal Gorge region on public land."
The museum hopes to use these fossils to provide an up-close look to the public regarding how dinosaur fossils are prepared and preserved. The fossils will be presented to the public in a grand reveal at the museum on January 21, with experts working to prepare and preserve the fossils in the museum's Program Room every Friday and Saturday for several weeks following the unveiling.
The public is invited to witness the process and discover more about paleontology.
Find the Museum and History Center in the former Municipal Building at 612 Royal Gorge Boulevard. It's open from Wednesday through Saturday, from 10 AM to 4 PM.
A sauropod is a group of dinosaurs known for their long necks, long tails, and tiny heads. For example, one of the most well-known sauropods is called a Brontosaurus. Many sauropods have been discovered in Colorado, with the Cañon City area having been called "one of the most robust dinosaur fossil areas in the United States."
(2) comments
Veggiesaurus.
LOL
