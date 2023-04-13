According to Park County Sheriff Tom McGraw, it is believed that the Badger Creek Fire, which burned 41 acres near Harstel, was the result of a local homeowner's "careless actions." The sheriff stated that criminal charges will be pursued. Exactly what the person was doing when the blaze was sparked was not directly addressed in the press release on the matter.
The Badger Creek wildfire prompted mandatory evacuations after starting on April 12 amid dangerous weather conditions and while a local fire ban was in place.
The fire spread quickly, but has since been 100 percent contained. Crews remain in the area to work on hot spots and smoke may still be present.
