The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating a shooting that took place along the 2500 block of Howbert Street near Bott Park on Thursday afternoon. It left one person injured.
Shots were fired at around 1:30 PM and crews were immediately dispatched to the 25th Street and Howbert Street, according to police. Upon arrival, officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.
No further information was immediately available regarding the victim, or the extent of their injuries.
Bott Park is located south of Highway 24 and west of I-25. This is on the western side of Colorado Springs, near Red Rock Canyon Open Space.
The nearby Midland Elementary School was on secure lockdown status on Thursday, while the investigation was underway, according to the district.
Anyone with information about this incident should contact detectives at 719-444-7000.
