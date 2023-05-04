On May 1, Phoenix law enforcement announced that they were investigating the death of a local woman found fatally injured on a desert area hiking trail near the 6500 block of the city's East Libby Street.
The initial call about an injured person was received on April 29, with 29-year-old Lauren Heike declared deceased at the scene by the local fire department. Heike had signs of trauma on her body. A cause of death has not been released.
There was no suspect at the time, but days later, a 'person of interest' as been identified in the case.
Surveillance footage shows a person "described as having a dark complexion" in the area of the crime. The footage shows the person running by the camera.
Anyone with information related to the case is asked to contact the Phoenix Police Department.
Those in the area have been encouraged to hike with a partner and to be aware of their surroundings.
