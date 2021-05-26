A person has died after falling into a canyon while attempting to evade a mountain town police officer in Ouray, Colorado.
On Monday evening around 5:30 PM, a person suspected of driving while intoxicated was reported to officers after leaving the parking lot of Ouray Hot Springs. A police officer was able to locate the vehicle and initiated a pursuit within Ouray city limits, eventually attempting a traffic stop after witnessing probable cause.
When the officer attempted to pull the vehicle over, the driver left the car on foot, failing to stop at the request of the officer. As the suspect continued to run, they fell into Dexter Creek Canyon, which resulted in their death. They were pronounced dead at the scene of the incident.
Whether or not the suspect was a guest at the hot spring resort prior to the incident was not a detail included in the initial press release.
The incident is currently under investigation by the 7th Judicial District Law Enforcement Officer Involved Critical Incident Investigation Team and the involved officer is on paid administrative leave.
Ouray, found in southwestern Colorado, is also known as the 'Switzerland of America' thanks to rugged terrain found in the area. While this means beautiful peaks, this also means many dangerous drop-offs and loose rock which can cause falls. Additional details regarding what factors may have contributed to the suspect's fatal fall have not been released.
The specific area of Dexter Creek Canyon where the accident occurred was near the intersection of County Road 14 and County Road 14A.
