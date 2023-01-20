Whether you know him as Bigfoot or Sasquatch, the ever-elusive ape-like creature that supposedly lurks in the Colorado wilderness has been spotted again--or has it?
Reddit user u/33sushi, recently shared a Google Earth satellite image of what he believes could be the hairy beast.
"Is it a bear? A puddle? A hiker without any gear? Impossible to say for certain but the darker areas of the subject align with the shadows of other objects nearby," the poster wrote.
If you type 38°16’24” N, 108°08’32” W into Google Earth, you can see the figure for yourself. It reveals a spot in Uncompahgre National Forest, northwest of Telluride.
However, when you adjust the settings and angle on Google Earth it is easy to see that the shape in the photo is flat compared to the rest of the landscape. It also lacks the shadows that a being that size would probably project.
If Bigfoot is in Colorado, it appears he is still in hiding. Some of the members of the r/bigfoot subreddit have suggested that the image might be showing a small, new body of water, which would explain why it does not appear in older satellite images.
Reported Bigfoot sightings are not necessarily uncommon in Colorado, with over more than 100 sightings recorded since 1972.
Do you think it's possible that Sasquatch exists and his hiding in Colorado? Let us know in the comments!
(1) comment
It's a bear. They have big feet too!
