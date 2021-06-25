According to a recent press release from the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), an incident happened at Denver International Airport that involved a passenger allegedly biting two Transportation Security Officers. Details about what led to the interaction were not released.
The incident triggered a referral to law enforcement and the passenger faces a potential civil penalty of up to $13,910 for each TSA security requirement violation.
According to Denver 7, the Denver Police Department arrested a 29-year-old in connection with the incident who now faces charges.
The incident happened on June 14.
In the press release from the TSA, they reminded passengers to "remain calm and respectful at security checkpoints." The press release mentions the "rising rate of unruly passengers" and how these incidents can disrupt and delay travel.
According to the TSA, "what is an exciting return to travel for some may be a more difficult experience for others, which can lead to unexpected, and unacceptable, behaviors." The TSA then went on to reference their "position of zero-tolerance with respect to attacks against [their] employees."
It's estimated that 3.5 million Americans are planning to fly this year for Fourth of July travel plans, according to Travel Pulse. The publication states that this is 90 percent of pre-pandemic levels and 165 percent of last year's number.
