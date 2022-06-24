According to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, Alan (Haley) Mill is in custody after a $10,000 reward was issued for information leading to an arrest. Mill is suspected of intentionally striking two cyclists on Highway 40 in El Rancho on June 19.
After the collision, one bike was stuck on the vehicle that struck the cyclists, with authorities saying Mill then drove through a parking lot at a high rate of speed to dislodge it.
One of the cyclists that was hit was initially listed as in critical condition, while the other was not seriously injured.
At the time of the accident, Mill was allegedly driving a 2018 Ford Escape.
All suspects are innocent until proven guilty.
