A man was arrested at Old Town Square in Fort Collins on Monday night, after threatening multiple people with a knife and attacking a police K9.
Officers from the Fort Collins Police Department were alerted to the situation at around 8 PM by a 911 call that a witness made, according to a news release.
Upon arrival, officers from the Fort Collins Police Department located Michael Bishop, 29, who refused to drop his knife and began threatening them, as well.
Police then deployed the use of a non-lethal SAGE launcher, which shoots 40mm hard foam batons at a target.
Bishop then barricaded himself in an emergency escape staircase in the area, at which point the Fort Collins Police Service SWAT team was called. The team commenced crisis negotiations for several hours.
Bishop attempted to make a run for it at about 11:20 PM, but officers kept up with him and were able to keep him from moving toward populated areas by using 'less-lethal' tools, according to the release.
A police K9 named Inox was deployed to the scene and apprehended Bishop, who began stabbing the dog, police say. Luckily, Inox was wearing a protective vest and did not sustain serious injuries.
“This dynamic and resource-intensive situation could have ended very differently had it not been for the efforts of our patrol officers, SWAT team, negotiators, and all who provided tactical support,” said Assistant Chief Kristy Volesky, in the release.
“I’m grateful that no community members or officers were harmed by this dangerous individual. I’m also relieved that K9 Inox went home to his family last night, thanks to the protective vest that saved his life," she said.
Bishop faces multiple charges including:
- Felony menacing – 3 counts (class 5 felony)
- Possession of a weapon by a previous offender (class 5 felony)
- Aggravated cruelty to animals (class 6 felony)
- Obstructing a peace officer (class 2 misdemeanor)
- Resisting arrest (class 2 misdemeanor)
- Disorderly conduct
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.