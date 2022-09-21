A new Guinness World Record has been set in Colorado, thanks to three hopscotchers jumping along a course that was more than 4 miles long.
Hosted by Generation Wild, which is an effort created by Great Outdoors Colorado that's meant to help reconnect kids with nature, a 4.37-mile course was created at Chatfield State Park in Littleton, longer than the previous record-holding hopscotch distance course of 4.2 miles, which was created in Atlanta.
According to a representative of the effort, "three dedicated hoppers completed the entire course, followed by a celebration at the park's swim beach, where Guinness World Record adjudicator Mike Marcott declared the new title."
The 4.37 miles of hopping was completed in just under three hours, with volunteers working for a week prior to make sure the record-setting course would be created in time.
The course will remain open for the public to use, but this is weather permitting. Eventually, the course will fade away.
(1) comment
Surprised they were able to actually put their phones down long enough to hopscotch!
