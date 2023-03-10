According to the Wheat Ridge Police Department, people have been living in a tunnel that's located beneath a local highway flyover.
Police observed someone climbing into the tunnel under the Colorado 58 flyover at I-70 near the intersection of West 44th and Youngfield Street. Upon investigation, they discovered an encampment.
"It turns out people have been trespassing, living there, and storing excessive amounts of trash and property throughout the length of the flyover," wrote the police department about the situation. "It’s dangerous and needs to be cleaned out."
Video of the discovery shows the space filled with a wide range of items making it seem as if the space had been occupied for a long period of time. Items included at least one bicycle, food and cooking supplies, clothing, many boxes, and tools. Detectives are involved to help determine if items are stolen.
The Colorado Department of Transportation has contracted a company to clean out the space. According to authorities, it's important for the tunnel to be accessible so that crews can periodically inspect the flyover. It was not noted how frequently that inspection takes place.
(2) comments
It's already listed on Zillow for $1.2 million: "close to transportation."
LOL! And somebody will make an offer above the asking price!
