According to the San Miguel County Sheriff's Office, an investigation that involves the Federal Bureau of Investigation is underway following threats allegedly made by a former Telluride Ski Resort ski patroller.
Authorities arrested Bryan Randolph Cornwell, 39 and of Norwood, on Friday under a federal warrant with the charge of making threats by means of explosives. It is believed that Cornwell sent text messages to an investigator threatening to "blow up" the local sheriff's office and two Norwood businesses following ongoing frustrations.
The text messages and subsequent arrest followed Cornwell's status as a person of interest in a local unattended death that took place in February. According to The Denver Channel, that death was of a woman Cornwell had been dating, suspected to be the result of a fentanyl overdose. Following contact related to that case, authorities have been observing Cornwell, reporting that he was becoming "increasingly agitated," ultimately leading to him allegedly sending the threatening texts.
The Denver Channel published a thread of texts revealed in the related arrest affidavit, which specified that a restaurant and bike shop were the other two threatened spots. The text thread also includes the lines "people are going to die because of you" and "I've got 800 pounds ready to go." The texter that is allegedly Cromwell also states "I've got nothing else but grieving," presumably related to the unattended death case.
Cornwell had prior experience with explosives as a ski patroller that dealt with avalanche control and mitigation, but has not had access to any explosives since his February 2021 termination.
According to San Miguel County Sheriff Bill Masters, there is no threat to the public. Masters thanked the FBI for their swift response in the case.
If Cornwell ends up being convicted, he could face up to 10 years in jail, three years of supervised release, and a $250,000 fine.
Norwood is located northwest of Telluride in Colorado's San Miguel County.
