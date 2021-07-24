A 27-year-old man visiting Colorado from Pennsylvania was rescued from a hiking trail Friday, according to Boulder County Sheriff's Office.
Authorities were notified of an injured hiker about 11 a.m. on the Chautauqua Trail in Boulder County.
The man, whose name was not made public, had a "medical emergency" that caused him to fall on the trail, the Sheriff's Office said.
Rescue crews loaded the injured hiker onto a wheeled litter and transported him down the trail to the trailhead where an ambulance was waiting. The man declined medical transport via ambulance, officials said.
The rescue last about an hour.
Assisting agencies in the rescue were Rocky Mountain Rescue Group, City of Boulder Open Space and Mountain Parks, American Medical Response, and City of Boulder Fire-Rescue Department.
Also on Friday, a 54-year-old Virginia man was also rescued from a popular hiking trail in Boulder County. Read more here.
Editor’s Note: Help fund search and rescue missions across the state of Colorado by purchasing a CORSAR card at ihelpsearch.org. This is not an insurance card. By purchasing a card, you are helping reimburse teams for costs incurred in providing help to lost and injured hikers, climbers, mountain bikers, hunters, ATV riders, skiers, snowboarders, and more.
