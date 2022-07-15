Crews from the Northern Colorado Wildlife Center (NCWC) rescued a pelican from a lake in Loveland on Monday after finding it severely tangled in "fishing litter."
The center originally believed that the bird could not fly due to an unknown injury to its wing after observing it in the water.
"With three rescuers and an RC boat, our team was able to get on the water with the bird and capture it within an hour. The rescue took place purely on watercraft; our first water rescue where the animal never went onto land," NCWC officials said in a Facebook post.
Rescuers quickly realized that the pelican's injuries were not what was keeping it from being able to fly.
"The bird had been entangled in fishing litter that included line, a large weight, and a hook that was deeply embedded into its skin. This was causing its wing to be tensioned out of place. It had also restricted the movement of its head and neck," the center said.
Teams also reported that the pelican had the worst infestation of feather lice and pouch lice that they had ever seen. They believe that the bird was unable to clean itself due to limited range of motion while it was entangled.
NCWC crews were able to free the bird from the litter, clean its wounds, and treat it for lice.
"Luckily, it felt much much better and was able to stand and stretch its wings. We have high hopes that this pelican will be able to go back to the wild after some extended care at a facility that can provide him with the space to build up his strength and get used to flying again!" officials said.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.