A pelican, found in Jackson County, was euthanized earlier this month after exhibiting symptoms of the highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI), according to a news release from Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW).
The bird later tested positive for the deadly virus, officials say.
"Avian influenza, also known as bird flu, is an infectious disease found in wild birds caused by influenza A viruses. The virus can spread quickly through direct, bird-to-bird contact, as well as on contaminated surfaces, including clothes and hands," the release said.
Symptoms typically present as the bird swimming in circles, twisting or tilting its neck, having a lack of coordination, swelling of the head, moving slowly, and ruffling feathers.
"If you keep game birds or birds of prey, there are simple steps you can take to prevent an outbreak at your facility. Consider limiting intake of any new birds during this HPAI outbreak. If new birds are admitted, they should be quarantined when they arrive. To reduce the spread through bird-to-bird contact, minimize contact with other birds. Avoid using wild species (particularly waterfowl) when feeding raptors to reduce the risk of infection during HPAI outbreaks. Always practice good cleaning and biosecurity practices. If any bird is showing signs of HPAI, contact a veterinarian immediately," CPW said.
So far this year cases of HPAI have been reported in Routt, Jackson, and Grand Counties. Though it is uncommon, it is possible for the virus to spread to humans, according to CPW.
Coloradoans can protect themselves by avoiding unnecessary direct contact with wild birds and poultry, avoiding touching surfaces that are contaminated with bird feces, and wearing gloves when dressing wild game birds.
“We want to reassure Coloradans that the risk to them is low,” said Dr. Rachel Herlihy, state epidemiologist, Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.
“I am grateful for the seamless collaboration between CDC, Department of Corrections, Department of Agriculture, and CDPHE, as we continue to monitor this virus and protect all Coloradans.”
If you believe that your flock is experiencing a HPAI outbreak, immediately contact the State Veterinarian’s office at 303-869-9130.
