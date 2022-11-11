Officials from the Garfield County Coroner's Office have identified 47-year-old Lisa Detweiler as the woman who was fatally struck by a train in New Castle earlier this week.
The collision occurred at the intersection of Kamm Avenue and the Union Pacific Railroad tracks on Thursday, according to a news release. Crews from the coroner's office were dispatched to the scene after being notified that a pedestrian had been killed by a passing freight train.
"Upon arrival, coroner’s office investigators learned the woman was walking on the tracks when she was struck by the train. Additional circumstances surrounding the fatality are under investigation," the release said.
An autopsy determined the cause of death to be blunt force injuries, but the manner of death is still being investigated, according to officials.
(1) comment
Unless she was drunk/high, deaf or had earbuds on, it was most likely suicide!
