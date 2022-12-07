A pedestrian was seriously injured in the mountain town of Frisco after being struck by a vehicle on Tuesday night.
According to authorities, Summit County dispatch received a report about the accident at about 8:13 PM. A pedestrian had been pushing a cart southbound on Highway 9/Summit Boulevard, south of Hawn Drive, when they were struck by a vehicle. Evidence at the scene seems to indicate that the person was on foot in the roadway at the time.
The driver stayed at the scene and called emergency services. The pedestrian was ultimately airlifted to Denver due to the severity of injuries sustained, currently listed as in critical conditions.
As of now, the driver has not been charged and drugs and alcohol were determined to not be factors.
Anyone who believes they may have witnessed this accident is asked to contact the Frisco Police Department at 970-668-3579.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.