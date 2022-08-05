A man and his two dogs were found dead early on Friday morning after an apparent hit-and-run crash, according to officials from the Aurora Police Department.
At around 2:30 AM, police received reports of a single vehicle crash at South Reservoir Road and East Mansfield Avenue. Upon arrival, police discovered a crashed vehicle in the center of South Reservoir Road. They also located a man and two dogs laying in the grass nearby. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
"Preliminary investigation indicates that a Toyota Sequoia was traveling southbound on South Reservoir Road, just south of East Mansfield Avenue. The Toyota left the roadway, striking the pedestrian and two dogs on the sidewalk on the west side of Reservoir, killing all three of them," officials from the Aurora Police Department said in a news release.
A bus stop, several signs and an electrical box were also hit in the accident.
"The Sequoia came to rest after driving over the center median. The driver of the Sequoia, an unknown man, left the scene on foot, leaving the vehicle behind, prior to officers’ arrival," the release said.
The Arapahoe County Coroners Office will release the identity of the victim once the next-of-kin has been notified.
"If you have any information on the identity of the suspect, witnessed this crash or have dash-camera footage of the crash, and have not yet spoken to investigators, please contact the Aurora Police Traffic Section or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers. By using Crime Stoppers, tipsters can remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward of up-to $2,000," the release said.
