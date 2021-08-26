Pasta. Assortment of Italian pasta dishes, including spaghetti Bolognese, penne with chicken, tortellini, ravioli and others, shot from the top on a black background Photo Credit: Plateresca (iStock).

Embark on a culinary trip while supporting a great cause in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

TESSA, a non-profit focused on empowering victims of domestic violence, is hosting their popular 'Pasta in the Park' event on August 28. The event features a pasta sauce cook-off along with beer, wine, and whiskey tastings. Attendees can also expect a silent auction, a cork pull, and more.

The event is set to take place at 5:30 PM at 2525 Colorado Highway 115. Attendees should wear Garden Party Attire. Tickets for this fundraising event cost $120 per person.

Find out more about the event or make a donation here.

Director of Content and Operations

Spencer McKee

Spencer McKee is OutThere Colorado's Director of Content and Operations. In his spare time, Spencer loves to hike, rock climb, and trail run. He's on a mission to summit all 58 of Colorado's fourteeners and has already climbed more than half.

