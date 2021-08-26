Embark on a culinary trip while supporting a great cause in Colorado Springs, Colorado.
TESSA, a non-profit focused on empowering victims of domestic violence, is hosting their popular 'Pasta in the Park' event on August 28. The event features a pasta sauce cook-off along with beer, wine, and whiskey tastings. Attendees can also expect a silent auction, a cork pull, and more.
The event is set to take place at 5:30 PM at 2525 Colorado Highway 115. Attendees should wear Garden Party Attire. Tickets for this fundraising event cost $120 per person.
Find out more about the event or make a donation here.
