An arrest warrant alleging criminal mischief has been issued for Denver's so-called 'mayor of pickleball' after the enthusiast of the sport took it upon himself to make 'improvements' to a local basketball court.
It's likely that Arlsan Guney, 71, didn't intend to cause major damage to a Denver basketball court as he added permanent lines for pickleball play. City officials beg to differ, claiming that his actions caused up to $10,000 in damages at the Central Park Recreation Center. This high damage total reportedly stems, in part, from the way the marker was removed, which also stripped the finish off of the floor.
UPDATE: A new report from KDVR states that this man has now been arrested, also clarifying that 45 marks were made on a basketball court on March 14.
The City of Denver Parks Department issued a statement on the incident, stating that "defacing or damaging public property is unacceptable, a criminal offense, and will not be tolerated in any of our public buildings or spaces."
According to a report from The Denver Channel, Guney has also had his Denver Parks and Recreation membership suspended indefinitely.
Based on the reaction from the local pickleball community, Guney seems to be a popular, well-liked individual. Upon this case going public, many have showed support for Guney.
Guney could face one to three years in jail if convicted for criminal mischief.
Jail is an overreaction, but he should pay for all damage and restoration, along with community service.
