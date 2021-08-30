PORT ANGELES, Wash. (AP) — Parts of the Olympic National Park were closed early Sunday afternoon as police investigated reports of a “potentially dangerous” armed individual.
The Seattle Times reports the Deer Park Road remains closed Monday morning near the park boundary, and Hurricane Ridge Road remains closed above the Heart O’ Hills campground.
The roads were closed overnight over worries about public safety, according to an alert from Olympic National Park.
The National Park Service helped visitors leave the closed-off areas Sunday as a multiagency response was put in place. No injuries were reported.
No additional information was immediately available.
