Overcrowding in recent years has been problematic on a number of Colorado fourteeners, including Quandary Peak. In 2020, this Summit County mountain was the most popular 14,000-plus-foot peak in the state, attracting close to 50,000 hikers. In response to the crowding, a number of possible solutions were proposed, some of which are now being implemented.
According to a report from Summit Daily, county officials have decided to move forward with a parking permit system and shuttle service, set to be operating by July 30. The Quandary Peak Trailhead parking lot is also set to be improved – made larger, paved, and with defined spots.
While these changes may alter the Quandary Peak experience for some, one big hypothetical solution was not implemented – permits and reservations for using trails on the peak.
Quandary Peak isn't the only recreation spot facing changes amid increased crowds. Another popular fourteener, Mount Evans, now requires a reservation to access the main trailhead. While a reservation or permit isn't required for the trails on Mount Evans, most hikers utilize Mount Evans Highway to cut off what would be about 28 miles of roundtrip hiking, with this road now restricted.
While crowded trails are a pain, one big reason for limiting trailhead crowding is for the sake of emergency teams. Illegal parking can limit access for these vehicles, meaning crews must set-up shop farther from the trailhead, increasing response time.
Learn more about the soon-to-come shuttle service and parking permit system on the Summit Daily website.
(2) comments
I climbed Mt Evans a few years ago from Guanella pass with Mt Spaulding first. I think I saw 3 people.
Indeed, there is a trail from Guanella Pass through the willows. When I last did it, it was hard to find going, but entry into the trail on the descent was easy to find. One can also climb Evans via the Chicago Lakes trail from Echo Lake. Some years ago, somebody, maybe CFI, rebuilt the old game trail from the upper Chicago Lake to Summit Lake. The CFI route goes over Spalding and on to Evans from there.
