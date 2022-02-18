KILLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Two parents are accused of leaving a 2-year-old in a car when temperatures were below freezing while they skied at a Vermont resort where they also worked.
Killington police received a report of a child left alone in a car on Feb. 8 and stopped a couple while they were driving away from the Killington Resort, WCAX-TV reported Wednesday.
Police said they eventually admitted they had left the child in the car while they skied and said they checked on the child after each run. Police said ski resort records show they rode the ski lift ten times and that it was 28 degrees fahrenheit (-2 degrees Celsius) and windy outside.
Both parents were charged with cruelty to a child and one was also charged with a DUI, the television station reported.
Police told the broadcaster that child welfare agencies in Vermont and New York are aware of the charges.
Messages were left with the Rutland Superior Court, state attorney and public defenders offices for information about an attorney representing the two adults.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(1) comment
Okay turn about is fairplay here! Put the parents in a car and leave them alone for a full day and let us see how long they last!! That poor child! They are not parents ,child needs to go t someone who cares deeply for children! It didn't say if child had food & drink either and what about child's diaper? Parents are disgusting no matter what!Jess
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.