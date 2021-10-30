A 27-year-old paraglider pilot from Denver sustained life threatening injuries on Saturday when he lost control and crashed, according to the Boulder County Sheriff's Office in a news release.
The crash occurred near North Cedarbrook Road and Pine Needle Road in Boulder, and emergency services were contacted at around 12:30 PM.
Crews from Boulder Mountain Fire Protection District were the first to arrive on the scene and located the pilot on the east side of the Wonderland Lakes ridge near the south paraglider launching site.
Upon arrival, crews stabilized the pilot and moved him by litter to the top of the ridge line. They then transported him to an ambulance that was waiting on Pine Needle Road.
The pilot was taken to Boulder-area hospital with life threatening injuries.
At this time, there is no further information on the current condition of the pilot.
The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office, American Medical Response, Boulder Emergency Squad, Boulder Mountain Fire Protection District, City of Boulder Open Space and Mountains Parks and the Rocky Mountain Rescue Group all assisted in this rescue that took around 2 hours to complete.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.