The paraglider who died Saturday after crashing into the reservoir at Lake Pueblo State Park in Colorado was identified by Pueblo County Coroner's Office Sunday.
Aaron McDaniel, 46 years old of Pueblo County, died the motorized paraglider he was flying crashed into Lake Pueblo about 8:30 a.m. Saturday.
An emergency call reporting two paragliders who were skimming the water of Lake Pueblo and dangling their feet had crashed in the water near Pedro's Point. Two Colorado Parks and Wildlife rangers responded via boat and began the search for the two paragliders. Colorado Parks and Wildlife said McDaniel became tangled in the equipment and drowned.
A second paraglider McDaniel was with also crashed and survived, officials said.
McDaniel was pronounced dead at the scene by a coroner investigator.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife manager, Joe Stadterman offered condolences to the victim’s family and friends.
“This is a tragic loss of life,” Stadterman said. “And it underscores the importance of being extremely careful around the water. If you are fishing on the shore, boating or even gliding over the water, we strongly urge you to wear a life jacket.”
The man's death is Colorado's 9th drowning in 2021. Seven of the drownings have been on reservoirs, lakes, or ponds while two occurred in swift-water.
Colorado experienced its deadliest year on the water in 2020 when 34 people drowned.
