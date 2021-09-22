According to the Boulder County Sheriff's Office, a 58-year-old paraglider was tossed into a spiral by a large gust of wind, sending him hurtling toward the ground and resulting in serious injury on Tuesday.
The paraglider had just launched off of a hill west of Boulder County's Wonderland Lake when the wind gust caused the corner of his canopy to collapse. He was unable to recover from the spiral and hit the ground as a result.
Following a report of the crash, firefighters from Boulder Mountain Fire Protection District and Boulder Fire Rescue responded to the scene, along with rangers from the City of Boulder Open Space and Mountain Parks. They started to provide medical assistance and were soon joined by paramedics of American Medical Response.
The injured paraglider was put into a beanbag splint and litter and evacuated uphill to a road via a rope system. At that point, he was transported by an ambulance to a local hospital.
Specific injuries sustained by the paraglider were not included in the press release on the matter, only that they were serious.
Paragliding is obviously a sport with inherent risk of death and injury. Only those with proper gear and training should partake in this sport. Even when those with proper gear and experience are partaking, accidents can happen.
Where paragliding varies from skydiving is that paragliders launch themselves from the ground into flight, typically from the side of a steep hill. Once airborne, paragliders use warm air rising up hillsides to get lift under a canopy that allows for a high level of control, able to travel long distances and stay airborne for long periods of time.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.