The body of a paraglider was recovered from a Colorado reservoir and another person survived after the two paragliders crashed in the water early Saturday, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife.
A man drowned after becoming entangled in the parachute and ropes when he reportedly crashed alongside another paragliding pilot about 8:30 a.m. at Lake Pueblo State Park.
An emergency call reporting two paragliders who were skimming the water of Lake Pueblo and dangling their feet had crashed in the water near Pedro's Point. Two Colorado Parks and Wildlife rangers responded via boat and began the search for the two paragliders.
One pilot survived the crash while a man, whose identity was not made public, drowned, officials said. Details about the surviving pilot were not made public Saturday.
Pueblo County Coroner's Office will determine the official cause of death and identification.
Park manager, Joe Stadterman offered condolences to the victim’s family and friends.
“This is a tragic loss of life,” Stadterman said. “And it underscores the importance of being extremely careful around the water. If you are fishing on the shore, boating or even gliding over the water, we strongly urge you to wear a life jacket.”
If confirmed by the coroner, this would be the ninth drowning in Colorado in 2021. Seven of the drownings have been on reservoirs, lakes, or ponds while two occurred in swift-water.
Colorado experienced its deadliest year on the water in 2020 when 34 people drowned.
