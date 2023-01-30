When you think of Mardi Gras, Colorado may not be the first place to come to mind, but this year, there are a number of events throughout the state where Coloradans can take part in the celebration.
Here are five events that bring the spirit of NOLA to Colorado:
1. Mardi Gras on the Mountain Top
Glenwood Caverns, an amusement park located in Glenwood Springs, is inviting guests to celebrate 'Mardi Gras on the mountain top' with their 2023 Mardi Gras masquerade and celebration.
On February 18, regular admission to the park will also include live music, a costume contest, free tarot card readings, a gold coin treasure hunt, and face painting with the on-site dining including Cajun food and a drink special.
2. Carnivale Weekend
This year, the City of Manitou Springs will be hosting a 'Carnivale Weekend', featuring a series of events to celebrate Mardi Gras on February 18 and 19.
"Join us for Carniball, the Mumbo Gumbo Jumbo Cook-Off, and the Carnivale Parade. Local shops and restaurants will also be offering some sweet deals and food specials. Dress up, dress down, and don’t forget to don your feathered masks while you enjoy all that Manitou Springs has to offer," the event announcement reads.
This year, the event's theme is Manitou Time Machine.
3. Mardi Gras in the Mile High
If you're looking for the party this Mardi Gras season, a reimagined Bourbon Street will come to life at the Double Tree by Hilton Denver Tech Center on February 25.
Denver Mardi Gras will be bigger than ever this year, with 12,000 beads, stations from the Denver Selfie Museum, 30-plus live performers. There will also be an array of Cajun style food and drink options try.
4. Keystone Gumbo Cook-off and Mardi Gras Celebration
You can't have Mardi Gras without gumbo, right?
Over at Keystone Resort, they seem to agree and will be hosting a gumbo cook-off along side their Mardi Gras celebration.
"Bring your beads, costumes, and of course your appetite to try all the delicious gumbo Keystone has to offer. Get your taste buds ready and your dancing shoes on, as you taste the best gumbo in Keystone while listening to free live music by Bourbon Street Hurricane," the announcement reads.
The event will begin at 3 PM on February 21, and costs $15 at the gate.
5. All-Out Mardi Crawl
All-out Multicourse Productions will be hosting a Mardi Gras themed 5k, 10k, and half marathon on February 5 in Arvada.
"From the award winning Apex Center, these 5K, 10K & Half Marathon courses will run west along the 2020 Best of the Best Ralston Creek Trail through Arvada's open spaces and stunning golf course communities, shady, creekside beauty and a NEW gentle half marathon course around Long Lake Regional Park," the announcement reads.
Know about another Mardi Gras event going on? Let us know in the comments.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.