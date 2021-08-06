Paint-ball tagged mountain goats are roaming Colorado's high country and here's why.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife is continuing to study the mountain goats on Mount Evans for any further outbreaks linked to a mysterious disease that killed several babies over the past few years.
According to officials, the unknown disease nearly wiped out all of the kid mountain goats born in 2013 and 2019 who were observed to be suffering from severe diarrhea.
Fecal samples will be collected from the marked goats as part of the study initiated by wildlife biologist Lance Carpenter and wildlife pathologist Karen Fox in 2020. These samples will be collected from nannies (adult females) and their kids from this year’s offspring from June through October.
“Right now we are collecting some baseline information, so we are marking these goats with paintballs,” Carpenter said. “The paintballs that we hit them with don’t hurt the goats, but we individually mark each animal that we are tracking and we want to track these animals over time."
“One of the things we have initially seen this year is high loads of E. coli,” Carpenter said. “We don’t know if that is the cause yet, but it is kind of interesting to us that we are seeing these high loads of E. coli.”
There are an estimated 80 to 90 mountain goats that utilize the habitat Mount Evans provides.
Here a few reminders from CPW on practicing Leave No Trace.
- Pack out what you carry in (this includes human and dog waste).
- Maintain a safe distance from all wildlife. If a mountain goat approaches you on the summit, which they most likely will, you should back away from that animal.
- Do not feed any wildlife.
- Use the rule of thumb, and always remember to “give them room, use your zoom.”
The Mount Evans Scenic Byway is the highest paved road in North America. The 28-mile road leads up to the summit parking lot at 14,130 feet.
For more information or to make a reservation, please visit recreation.gov.
