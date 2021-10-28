Summit County Sheriff FitzSimons recently called the paid parking system and related shuttle service addressing Quandary Peak Trailhead crowding a success, with Summit County Rescue Group noting that the Sheriff's Office will start to look at solving issues at other problematic trailheads in the county.
When the paid parking system and shuttle service was rolled out this summer, it was met with a mixed, mostly-negative initial reaction from the public. That being said, it addressed a major issue of illegal parking at the Quandary Peak trailhead – something that can cause big issues for search and rescue crews and other emergency response teams.
The pilot program required those parking at the Quandary Peak Trailhead to reserve a space, costing $20 for a half-day period and $50 for a full-day period. It also started a free shuttle service that operated from the Breckenridge Airport Road parking lot. It launched on July 30 and is set to operate through October 31. The program also applied to those using the McCullough Gulch Trailhead, though permits for that area were available in 3-hour shifts for a $5 fee.
The success of the program means that it is likely to continue.
"Now that the Quandary pilot parking and shuttle system has been deemed a success, the Summit County Sheriff's Office will begin to look at other problem trailheads in the county," wrote Summit County Rescue Group.
In 2020, Quandary Peak attracted around 50,000 hikers throughout the year. According to a report from Summit Daily, around 3,200 people have used the parking reservation system since launch and more than 20,000 have used the shuttle service.
Search and rescue concerns aren't the only reason the paid parking system was launched. Overflow parking in the area has also caused a major headache for local residents, with people parking on surrounding roads once lots are full.
Are you a fan of paid systems to help keep trailhead parking under control? Let us know in the comments below.
