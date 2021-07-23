A new paddle boarding adventure has come to Colorado, bringing mountainous views and plenty of opportunities to explore on the water.

Colorado Adventure Guides in Summit County offers stand-up paddle boards for rent, along with classes and yoga workshops.

Located at North Pond Park in Silverthorne, paddling lessons are available for those new to the activity. The "Intro to SUP" course is offered on a bi-weekly basis through September. The course teaches body awareness and balance, propulsion, steering, board dynamics, how to deal with wind and weather, and safety information.

Rentals are available at a kiosk at North Pond Park on the weekends and at Colorado Adventure Guides base camp during the week. 

Prices: $60 for 4 hours, $75 for 8 hours, $100 for overnight

Adding to a paddle boarding adventure, Colorado Adventure Guides teams up with Peak Yoga for yoga workshops on the water.

Flow through yoga poses with the water below during the 75-minute session. The course includes an introduction to paddle boarding, a short paddle journey, and an hour of guided yoga on the boards. The class is open to all levels of yoga experience.

Length: 75 minutes

Class price: $25/person

Class price with rental board: $45/person

For an adrenaline-pumping experience, Colorado Adventure Guides also offers a guided paddle boarding excursion on current and whitewater sections the Upper Colorado River.

This river trip teaches paddle boarders how to get in and out of eddies, ferrying across the river, and river surfing. All SUP trips depart with our 3/4 Day Rafting Trips. A river-side lunch and all required equipment including the board, paddle, water shoes, helmet, and life jacket are provided.

Price: $149/person

Trip time: 3/4 day (5 – 6 hours)

Leslie James is all about Colorado when it comes to writing features, sharing adventures, and creating colorful galleries. She loves camping, hiking, mountain biking and snowboarding. Leslie joined OutThere Colorado in November 2020.

