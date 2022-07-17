The body of a paddle boarder that drowned in Dillion Reservoir on Saturday has been recovered, according to a news release from the Summit County Sheriff's Office.
"The incident occurred at approximately 2:00 p.m. Saturday, when the Summit County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call on Dillon Reservoir of a paddle boarder that had been blown off his paddleboard as a storm cell created a microburst over the lake," the release said.
A microburst is a "a localized column of sinking air " that sometimes occurs within a thunderstorm, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). Microbursts can be up to 2.5 miles in diameter, and are life-threatening.
"There are many factors that can lead to evaporational cooling (sinking air) and therefore weakening of the updraft. Once this occurs, it is no longer capable of holding the large core of rain/hail up in the thunderstorm. As a result, the core plummets to the ground. As it hits the ground it spreads out in all directions. The location in which the microburst first hits the ground experiences the highest winds and greatest damage," the NWS said.
Witnesses reported that the victim's life vest was strapped to the paddle board, and he was not wearing it when he was blown into the water.
The man was separated from his paddle board by the storm, and was unable to keep is head above water, witnesses said. He was presumed dead when crews arrived.
The victim's body was recovered at around 8:20 PM on Saturday. It was located in around 100 yards offshore from the Roberts Tunnel shoreline and across from Dillon Marina, in 60 feet of water, officials said.
“Our deepest condolences go out to the family and friends of the victim. These search and recovery events can be extremely long in duration. The longer they run the more pain and anguish they can cause. I am comforted that we were able to locate and recover the victim quickly and bring closure to his family and friends.” said Sheriff Jaime FitzSimons in the release.
