Arvada fire and police crews recently responded to an emergency call regarding a person that was trapped in a frigid lake.
According to their report, the person's dog jumped into Garrison Lake off of West 51st Avenue, which led to the person entering the water after their pet. Ice can be seen on the surface of the lake in images from the scene.
Arvada police officers and a bystander were able to pull the woman to shore. She was cold, but otherwise, fine. The dog will also be alright.
Officials reminded the public that icy ponds can be very dangerous, urging pet owners to keep animals leashed around water. If a pet falls through the ice or gets trapped in a frigid lake, call for help, don't go in after them. Going into the water after them can lead to a life-threatening situation.
