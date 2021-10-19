A minivan traveling from Denver to Fort Collins struck a Great Horned Owl on Interstate 25 on Monday, October 11, with the owl being found alive some 60 miles later.
The impact sent the owl through the grill of the van and lodged it between the lower grill area and the radiator, according to a Facebook post by the Rocky Mountain Raptor Program (RMRP).
The driver didn't notice the bird until they arrived in Fort Collins and opened the hood to a pair of angry yellow eyes staring back at them.
RMRP responded to the call and after a 'very tricky extraction' were able to remove the bird without further injuring it or damaging the car.
A medical evaluation found that the owl only suffered minor injuries, including a minor scratch to one eye, abrasions, bruises and a few cracked feathers.
"One week removed from its vehicular encounter, the owl is in one of our outdoor enclosures awaiting a space in our flight complex for the next step in what we hope will be its second chance at freedom," RMRP said in a Facebook post.
The RMRP has been rescuing and rehabilitating birds of prey in Northern Colorado since 1987. According to their website, around 300 raptors are admitted for rehabilitation each year and 78 percent of treatable cases are returned to the wild.
(1) comment
If looks could kill . . .
