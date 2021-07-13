An overturned semi spilled a large load of lumber across a highway in Colorado early Tuesday morning, blocking the on-ramp and sending the driver to the hospital.
Carrying a large load of lumber, the semi rolled onto the ramp at U.S. 285 and Colorado Highway 470 in Morrison about 8:00 a.m., according to West Metro Fire.
Driver from rolled semi on ramp at 285 & C470 has been transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. West Metro crews will remain on scene until truck is uprighted. The semi was carrying a load of lumber. pic.twitter.com/bYYIwWvgJZ— WestMetroFire (@WestMetroFire) July 13, 2021
The ramp from northbound U.S. 285 to westbound C-470 is closed due to the crash, the Colorado Department of Transportation said about 8:00 a.m.
There is no estimated time of reopening. Check with CDOT's Travel Center for updated road closures and conditions.
#US285 (Hampden Ave) northbound: Ramp restriction at C-470. The off-ramp from NB US-285 to WB C-470 is closed due to a crash. No estimated time of reopening. Use an alternate route. https://t.co/pWE6NMjssg— Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) July 13, 2021
The driver, whose name was not released, had non life-threatening injuries from the crash and was transported to a hospital, crews said.
West Metro Fire crews are working to bring the semi upright and clear debris from the ramp as of 9:50 a.m.
Authorities have not said what caused the crash at the time of publishing.
Editor's Note: Check CDOT’s Facebook, Twitter (@coloradodot) or cotrip.org for closures and delays on highways and roads across Colorado.
Sometimes those guys just need to slow down a little bit and remind themselves, "Haste makes waste".
