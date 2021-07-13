Rolled semi carrying lumber in Colorado (Photo) Courtesy West Metro Fire (via Twitter)

Rolled semi on ramp at U.S. Highway 285 and Colorado Highway 470 in Morrison July 13, 2021. The semi was carrying a load of lumber.

Photo Courtesy West Metro Fire (via Twitter).

An overturned semi spilled a large load of lumber across a highway in Colorado early Tuesday morning, blocking the on-ramp and sending the driver to the hospital. 

Carrying a large load of lumber, the semi rolled onto the ramp at U.S. 285 and Colorado Highway 470 in Morrison about 8:00 a.m., according to West Metro Fire.

The ramp from northbound U.S. 285 to westbound C-470 is closed due to the crash, the Colorado Department of Transportation said about 8:00 a.m.

There is no estimated time of reopening. Check with CDOT's Travel Center for updated road closures and conditions.

The driver, whose name was not released, had non life-threatening injuries from the crash and was transported to a hospital, crews said. 

West Metro Fire crews are working to bring the semi upright and clear debris from the ramp as of 9:50 a.m.

Authorities have not said what caused the crash at the time of publishing.

Editor's Note: Check CDOT’s Facebook, Twitter (@coloradodot) or cotrip.org for closures and delays on highways and roads across Colorado.

Leslie James is all about Colorado when it comes to writing features, sharing adventures, and creating colorful galleries. She loves camping, hiking, mountain biking and snowboarding. Leslie joined OutThere Colorado in November 2020.

(2) comments

neyymar
neyymar

Wilderness Mike
Wilderness Mike

Sometimes those guys just need to slow down a little bit and remind themselves, "Haste makes waste".

