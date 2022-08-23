Late on Monday night, Custer County Search and Rescue was activated to save a cold and exhausted climber on Broken Hand Pass, located below Crestone Needle and in the Sangre de Cristos.
The report of the climber in need of help came in late, at 11:40 PM. By 2:45 AM, four members of the technical rope rescue team were in the field and making their way to the subject. The subject was located at about 6:05 AM and a rappel station was used to get the climber off the pass.
Everyone was safely out of the field at 10:42 AM.
Broken Hand Pass is typically climbed during the standard ascent route of Crestone Peak or Crestone Needle, though it is unclear specifically what the climber was doing on the pass. The standard route up the pass would be considered difficult class two, though due to its frequently shadowed nature, it can remain quite icy. It can become problematic for hikers in the area that opt not to bring traction along.
It should be noted that snow and ice do not appear to be present in images released from the rescue, though not much of the pass can be seen.
A later season image of the full pass can be seen below:
Rescue crews reminded the public about the unstable weather patterns in the Sangre de Cristo mountain range during this time of the year, which can sometimes mean encountering hail, wind, thunderstorms, and heavy rain. On technical routes of this nature, these weather hazards can become a major safety issue.
Those seeking to climb Broken Hand Pass on their way to Crestone Peak or Crestone Needle should be aware that either route means a lot of vertical gain and distance through rugged terrain. These routes are very strenuous and can kill. Bringing along traction and hiking poles is recommended.
If you're interested in supporting Colorado's volunteer-powered search and rescue operation, one way to do so is through the purchase of a CORSAR card. It's cheap, at only $3 per year.
