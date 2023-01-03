Avalanche conditions are very dangerous in Colorado's backcountry right now following big snow that has taken place over recent days.
According to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center, more than 400 avalanches were reported by observers during the New Year storm in Colorado, with 170 documented between December 27 and February 2 on the CAIC website. This includes a fatal avalanche that took place in the Breckenridge area on December 31. It's also worth noting that another fatal avalanche took place one day before that period, on December 26.
"I am sure we will see many more large avalanches as the skies clear later this week," CAIC forecasters wrote of the current situation. "You will notice that the avalanches are from all elevations deep below treeline to high alpine bowls. They range around all aspects of the mountains. Many are deep and large, wrapping around terrain features."
The largest avalanche that was reported on the official website took place in the Gunnison zone on January 1, rated R4, D3.5. To put that in perspective, an avalanche with that power could destroy some types of structures.
Another noteworthy avalanche was one that took place near the town of Telluride on the evening of January 31. Video captured from the scene following the slide provides a glimpse of its power.
Dangerous conditions continue to exist in Colorado's backcountry. Natural slides are still likely to take place, as are human-triggered slides. Proceed with caution.
Always check the Colorado Avalanche Information Center report before leaving on any backcountry adventure during the snow season and heed their advice.
