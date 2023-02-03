More than 31,000 instances of road rage and aggressive driving were reported in Colorado last year, according to a news release from the Colorado State Patrol (CSP). In fact, in 2022, CSP received more calls for aggressive drivers than for suspected impaired drivers.
According to the release, of the 57,899 calls answered by Colorado State Patrol emergency dispatchers, 51 percent (31,760) were in regard to road rage or aggressive driving – a 4.5 percent increase since 2021.
Road rage behaviors can include, but are not limited to:
- Tailgating
- Honking in anger
- Making angry gestures
- Passing on the right
- Showing a weapon
- Excessive speeding
- Weaving in and out of traffic
- Getting out of the vehicle to confront another driver
“If someone cuts you off, tailgates or makes a rude gesture, you may be tempted to geteven but just don’t. No one ever thinks anger will turn to violence, but it can and it does," said Chief Matthew C. Packard, Colorado State Patrol in the release.
“Your best response is to keep your composure, let the aggressive driver move on and do not engage. It’s simply not worth your energy or the risk.
Officials want to encourage drivers to call *CSP (*277), if they witness dangerous road rage such as someone trying to block another vehicle from changing lanes or running red lights to engage in confrontation.
"If you see these behaviors you are encouraged to find a safe spot to pull over and call *CSP with a description and location of the vehicle," the release said.
I swear, our country has become the worst group of spoiled, entitled minded, impatient, discourteous, violent reactionary brats on the planet! I put the number in my cell and will most definitely use it!
