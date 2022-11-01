Dear reader,
It brings me great joy to report that the OutThere Colorado team has officially accepted the 'Blog of the Year' award as part of Outdoor Media Summit's 2022 People's Choice Awards in North Tahoe, Nevada.
We couldn't have accomplished this without our many readers who took the time to vote, with more than 20,000 votes being cast competition-wide. For this, our team sends you many thanks.
Speaking as the Director of Content and Operations of OutThere Colorado, I'm so proud of our content team, including Tamera Twitty and Sam Schoenecker. I must also give The Gazette's Seth Boster a major shout-out for his many contributions to our effort, as well as his editor, Nathan Van Dyne. Thanks should also be extended to several others that help make everything we do at OutThere Colorado possible, including Rich Williams, Sue Williams, Michael Greene, Nina Glaser, Nichole Montanez, and Christian Murdock.
The OutThere Colorado team is committed to continuing our work to increase access, awareness, and passion in the outdoor recreation space by providing educational information, valuable news, adventure inspiration, and a message of responsible use – both in the sense of safe practices and in the sense of preservation.
To our readers – thank you for the role you play in supporting our mission. We value your time spent on our website and we value your feedback.
Until next time,
Spencer McKee
