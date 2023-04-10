A man that was visiting the Mile High City from Philadelphia recently purchased a scratch ticket worth $3 million dollars from the Colorado Lottery, according to lottery officials.
The lucky winner, who was identified as Ryan P., reportedly bought the ticket at Sav-O-Mart at 2098 South Federal Boulevard in Denver.
"Ryan declined to share any photos or details on how he’ll spend his new fortune, but we’re sure he’s glad he took a chance on the Colorado Lottery," the announcement reads.
The winning ticket was a $50 dollar Platinum Riches ticket, with a top prize of $3 million.
