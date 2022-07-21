According to the Boulder County Sheriff's Office, a rescue mission was launched on July 19 when a report of a hiker that lost consciousness on the trail was received. The hiker was in the area of Beaver Reservoir at the time, which is located north of Ward.
The hiker, a 20-year-old male from Tennessee, was leading a group of teenagers on an overnight backpacking trip when he collapsed. The group was associated with a local summer camp and was well-prepared with a satellite phone. However, while gaining signal on their sat-phone, they happened to run into a Forest Service employee that was able to expedite the rescue process by radioing for help.
Indian Peaks Fire Protection District was first to arrive on the scene to assist in the rescue effort. A litter carry was used to move the subject to an ambulance, at which point he was transported to a local hospital for medical treatment.
The subject's status during the rescue was not addressed, including whether or not he regained consciousness (Our team at OutThere Colorado has reached out about this detail and will update this piece when we know more).
The rescue took approximately one and a half hours.
Few details were released related to what may have caused the hiker to collapse. Elevation and heat are two common factors in many cases like this, as are underlying medical issues. While many will be quick to assume this is another case of an out-of-state visitor falling victim to altitude sickness, it is unclear how long this hiker was acclimating to Colorado's elevation prior to the incident. Acclimation can reduce some of the risk associated with this condition.
Thanks goes out to agencies assisting with the rescue, including American Medical Response, Boulder County Sheriff’s Office, Indian Peaks Fire Protection District, and the Rocky Mountain Rescue Group.
