A skier was killed on Sunday after being caught in a large avalanche with two others, outside of the boundary of Aspen Highlands resort, according to officials from the Pitkin County Sheriff's Office.
The avalanche reportedly occurred in the Maroon Bowl area of Highland Peak. At around 2:45 PM, the sheriff's office announced that they believed multiple people were caught. Crews from Pitkin County Sheriff's Office and Mountain Rescue Aspen were deployed to the scene.
The sheriff's office later confirmed that one person was killed in the avalanche.
"Two additional skiers were caught in the slide but were able to self extricate. Responders from Mountain Rescue Aspen are working with Aspen Highlands Ski Patrol to safely access the two other skiers and remove them from the avalanche area," officials said.
According to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center (CAIC), the slide was triggered on a northerly near treeline slope.
No further information has been made available at this time.
