Ouray Ice Park raised just over $100,000 in six weeks to help rebuild the vital ice farming infrastructure at the attraction after 12,000 pounds of rock came crashing down at the site, causing extensive damage.
The "spontaneous rockfall" destroyed a bridge, cutting off access to the "School Room." The 12,000-pound blow also took out the park’s water supply line for the ice farming infrastructure supporting 70 percent of the climbing routes.
A helicopter, brought in by the Ouray Hydroelectric Power Plant, recently carried out nine separate loads of debris from the Uncompahgre Gorge after the rock fall.
Ouray Ice Park says the community response has been enormous with more than 1,000 people donating to the small-non profit through the GoFundMe page as of Friday morning.
Funds raised will go directly towards rebuilding the park's water supply line that feeds the ice farming infrastructure to the south end of the park. This will bring the park back to life, allowing all of the routes in School Room, New Funtier, and South Park to be farmed again beginning in late November.
"We are incredibly grateful for the amazing outpouring of support from the climbing community and everyone who has stepped up to support our GoFundMe campaign," Peter O'Neil, executive director of the non-profit said. "We are such a small organization — and giving at such a high level is rare and therefore has a huge impact on us. Thank you for your generosity and for believing in what we do."
To contribute to the GoFundMe, please visit: https://gf.me/v/c/6j8v/save-the-ouray-ice-park
