The Wilderness Land Trust, a national organization dedicated to protecting wilderness areas from developers, has completed the purchase of 10.33 acres of land in the Maroon Bells-Snowmass Wilderness, according to an announcement made by the organization.
"During our 28-year history, we’ve acquired properties that threatened the surrounding wilderness with home and resort development, road construction, mining, and logging," the organization said in a post on their website.
The property the group purchased is located in Gunnison National Forest and was bought for $11,500, according to a report from the Aspen Times.
"The Copper Glance Lode is a 10.33-acre property in the Maroon Bells-Snowmass Wilderness. This parcel sits in the scenic Queens Basin and was part of the former Copper Glance mining operation. With the Trust’s purchase of this parcel, Queens Basin is now free of the threat of development," the announcement said.
The Copper Glance Lode property marks the Trust's 27th purchase in the Maroon Bells – Snowmass Wilderness area, totaling around 962 acres.
"Each project requires two transactions – once we acquire a property, we transfer it to the federal agency managing the surrounding landscape, ensuring the land is protected and becomes part of our nation’s legacy of wild public lands," the website reads.
To date, the organization has purchased a total of 54,110 acres of land in the US, including about 6,077 acres in Colorado.
In Colorado, the Trust has also purchased land in the Holy Cross, Raggeds, Fossil Ridge, Weminuche, Mount Massive, and Collegiate Peaks wilderness areas.
"The Wilderness Land Trust is the only national organization dedicated solely to buying these lands and adding them to the National Wilderness Preservation System," the organization said.
(1) comment
awesome !
