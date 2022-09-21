A recent data analysis conducted by LawnStarter analyzed 20 metrics across 50 American states to determine where travelers can find the best fall color experience. Colorado ranked well, but it was topped by several states.
Metrics included in the data analysis fell into four categories – fall scenery (weeks with fall foliage, number of scenic drives), outdoor recreation (number of parks, share of forest area, camper-friendliness), entertainment (number of fall attractions and events), and safety (natural disaster risk).
Colorado ranked 5th overall, performing best in categories of 'fall scenery rank' and 'outdoor recreation rank,' brought down by fairly average scores in categories related to fall-themed entertainment and safety. A few specific metrics where the state performed well included having a high number of weeks with fall foliage, a high number of scenic drives, and a high number of hiking trails.
States that topped Colorado include California, Washington, Vermont, and Michigan.
Of course it's debatable whether or not Colorado has the best fall colors in the country. That being said, the state was brought down due to the ever-present wildfire risk and a lack of attractions like pumpkin patches, apple orchards, and hayrides. This writer would argue that Coloradans are more focused on the outdoor recreation opportunities anyway as a factor when it comes to falling in love with fall in Colorado.
Is a number five rank fair? Sure. That's still pretty darn impressive to me.
Hawaii had the worst fall color experience, followed by Louisiana and Mississippi.
See the full report here.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.