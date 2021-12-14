One man was sent to the hospital on Saturday after being involved in a shooting at Palmer Park in Colorado Springs.
Units from the Colorado Springs Police Department responded to the scene after receiving a report of shots fired at 6:37 PM.
Upon arrival to the park, officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was later transported to a nearby hospital with non life-threatening injuries.
The incident is still under investigation and a suspect has not yet been identified.
Anyone with information should contact detectives at 719-444-3140.
