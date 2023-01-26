According to a recent data analysis published by Buildworld, one of the ugliest buildings in the United States is located in Colorado.
In order to make the determination, the company curated a long list of buildings around the world. They then identified the design-themed tweets about each building and used a sentiment analysis tool to determine how many of those tweets expressed negativity.
While the 'ugliest' building worldwide was determined to be the Scottish Parliament Building – with 42.07 percent of design-related tweets criticizing the building's design, several American spots were also on their 'top 10' list, including one building in Colorado.
Ranking as the 9th-ugliest building worldwide and as the 5th-ugliest building in the US was Denver International Airport. A whopping 18.31 percent of design-related tweets about the structure were negative about its design.
To put that in perspective, this compares with just 4.5 percent of tweets related to the design of the Denver Art Museum expressing negativity.
With six of the top ten 'ugliest' buildings worldwide located in the United States, other interesting American inclusions were the J. Edgar Hoover Building (2nd, 37.84 percent negative), the Boston City Hall (4th, 25.03 percent negative), and the Trump Tower in Vegas (10th, 17.39 percent negative).
The spot that got the least negativity in the United States was the Marina Towers complex in Chicago (2.33 percent). Worldwide, people were least negative about the Park Plaza Westminster Bridge in London (0.67 percent negative).
See the full breakdown here.
Do you think Denver International Airport is one of the world's 'ugliest' buildings? Let us know in the comments.
(8) comments
DIA wasn't made for looks. It was designed to withstand wind. I bet half the people that judged most of these structures are hard to look at as well but there probably is a back story as to why.
No way is DIY anywhere near ugly, it's is so ahead of it's time & totally relates to the site, who ever picked it for a ugly building is the one with no taste or knowledge of real architecture or design or sense of creativity, and the Art Museum is another Masterpiece, Colorado should be so lucky. We are blessed in natural beauty plus Quality Architecture
I have to agree. I have always thought DIA was one of the ugliest buildings. DIA tried way too hard on this one and failed and it shows.
Sadly, America has not kept up with much of the world with designing new buildings and is now being outdone by unbelievable designs, especially in the middle and far east. We've got to evolve from the standard square design.
DIA isn't near as ugly as the horse that is outside of DIA with the glowing eyes.
Disagree with DIA on the ugly list. The photo shown duplicates mountain peaks and resembles a prairie schooner depicting the plains meeting the mountains.
Trump tower is the epitome of tacky, even by Vegas standards..
Here, here. Seems like everything he owns has to be gold, like those gaudy looking curtains he had in the Oval Office when he was soling it.
