Garden of the Gods Park in Colorado Springs has been included on TripAdvisor's '2022 Best Attractions' in the world list.
The park was mentioned among both natural and man made marvels, including world-famous attractions like the Empire State Building, the Roman Colosseum, and Mount Kilimanjaro.
Garden of the Gods was ranked ninth worldwide and second in the Unites States by the travel site.
"Located at the base of Pikes Peak, this National Natural Landmark and popular park features stunning geological formations, rock climbing, nature trails and the Garden of the Gods Visitor & Nature Center," the TripAdvisor description reads.
The park's beautiful sandstone formations formed over an estimated 300 million years.
It is easy to spend an entire day in the 1,367 acre park, but the views can also be enjoyed in the fifteen minutes it generally takes to drive through it.
Garden of the God's was also recently called the most beautiful place in Colorado by Travel + Leisure.
