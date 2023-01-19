Looking for a place to visit that might not be on your radar? According to Reader's Digest, one of the country's 'most underrated' travel spots just so happens to serve as the base camp to Colorado's most popular national park.
While most Colorado locals are likely very familiar with Estes Park, out-of-staters might not be familiar with all the town has to offer, even if they've visited the nearby Rocky Mountain National Park. While many visitors tend to travel through this Front Range mountain town their way to check out sites like Longs Peak and Dream Lake, visiting the town itself is also worth a trip.
Landing on Reader's Digest's unranked list of the 14 most underrated travel destinations in the United States, Estes Park is stunning in its own regard. With wraparound mountain views, a large lake, tons of outdoor recreation, and a number of great restaurants and shops, a trip here is sure to please.
While this spot can get a bit crowded during summer months, thanks to the nearby national park, when peak tourism season dips, the town shows its true personality.
Visit the historic Stanley Hotel, check out Lumpy Ridge Brewing Company, or admire the views at Lake Estes.
While many Coloradans will likely scoff at the idea that Estes Park is 'underrated', on a national level, it's likely that a true visit to experience life in this town is often overlooked, with many passing through Rocky Mountain National Park and moving on to somewhere else.
Do you think Estes Park belongs on the Reader's Digest list of 'underrated spots'? Let us know in the comments.
(1) comment
It certainly deserves a spot on the list, but I'd prefer no one else knows about it. It's crowded enough already.
