When you think of Colorado, sandy beaches may not come to mind, but according to a recent article published by Travel + Leisure one of the best beaches in the country can be found in the Centennial state.
"As summer approaches, you likely have one thing on your mind: the beach. But not all sandy stretches are created equal. Many different criteria define the perfect beach: the sand, the waves (or lack thereof), the level of seclusion, the public transportation and accessible parking, the boardwalk, the activities, and even the amount of shaded trees," the report says.
Medano Creek, located in Great Sand Dunes National Park, was one of two beaches in land locked states to make the cut.
Medano Creek is a natural phenomenon, and typically only appears at the park between late March and early August. It is created by snow melt from the Sangre De Cristo mountains that surround the park.
According to the National Park Service (NPS) the creek varies from about 20 to 40 feet wide, and 1 to 4 inches deep. At peak speeds, the creek can move an estimated 40 cubic feet per second.
June is the best time to experience 'surge flows' and peak waves, according to the service.
"Because of the creek's popularity, late May and early June weekends are extremely crowded, with long lines of traffic, overflowing parking lots, a crowded beach, and full campgrounds. If possible, plan your visit on a weekday this time of year," NPS said.
(1) comment
If it's not there year round, I don't see how it can qualify as a legitimate beach.
